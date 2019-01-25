

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP are asking for information about a break-in in the RM of Fisher, Man. that saw several guns stolen along with some tools.

The theft was reported on Tuesday morning, police said, adding the break and enter had happened overnight.

Police said two rifles and four shotguns were taken.

Anyone with information can pass along tips to RCMP in Fisher Branch at 204-372-6329 or Crime Stoppers.