Long guns stolen from garage in RM of Fisher
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, January 25, 2019 3:07PM CST
Last Updated Friday, January 25, 2019 3:12PM CST
RCMP are asking for information about a break-in in the RM of Fisher, Man. that saw several guns stolen along with some tools.
The theft was reported on Tuesday morning, police said, adding the break and enter had happened overnight.
Police said two rifles and four shotguns were taken.
Anyone with information can pass along tips to RCMP in Fisher Branch at 204-372-6329 or Crime Stoppers.