Long-time St. Boniface charity Centre Flavie gets new home

A Franco-Manitoban charity has moved into a new home that has doubled in size to help families in the province.

With cheers of excitement, Centre Flavie marked the grand opening of its new building on Archibald Street. The long-time charity in St. Boniface donates furniture, appliances and clothes for those in need at no cost.

“The new centre, which is substantially more spacious, will allow volunteers, employees and especially clients to feel more comfortable,” Gilbert Vielfaure, Centre Flavie's general manager, said in a news release.

“Household items and furniture will be displayed in a visually appealing way. It's important for us to offer a more respectful and dignified shopping experience.”

Over the years, the charity outgrew its former space on Provencher Boulevard.

The new building took more than a year to build, and required $3.5 million in fundraising. It gives Centre Flavie twice the space, allowing it to store the items most needed by families.