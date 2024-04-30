Long-time Winnipeg councillor Jae Eadie dies

A long-time former City of Winnipeg councillor has died.

Jae Eadie, 76, passed away on Monday morning.

His wife, Rhoda Eadie, confirmed the news to CTV.

She said Eadie had been “battling cancer for the last three years,” and had previously undergone chemotherapy, which she said may have made him more susceptible to blood clots.

Last week Jae suffered a stroke.

“The stroke was all a bit too much for him,” Rhoda said.

Eadie first served as a councillor for the former Deer Lodge ward from 1980 to 1992, and then as councillor for St. James from 1992 to 2006.

He lost his St. James seat to Scott Fielding in 2006.

During his storied career, he also held the positions of deputy mayor and speaker, and was president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

In 2011 Scott Park was renamed Jae Eadie Park in honour of his contributions to the city of Winnipeg.

He is survived by his daughter, Donna.