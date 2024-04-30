WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Long-time Winnipeg councillor Jae Eadie dies

    Jae Eadie passed away on April 29, 2024 (Source: Manitoba Historical Society Archives) Jae Eadie passed away on April 29, 2024 (Source: Manitoba Historical Society Archives)
    Share

    A long-time former City of Winnipeg councillor has died.

    Jae Eadie, 76, passed away on Monday morning.

    His wife, Rhoda Eadie, confirmed the news to CTV.

    She said Eadie had been “battling cancer for the last three years,” and had previously undergone chemotherapy, which she said may have made him more susceptible to blood clots.

    Last week Jae suffered a stroke.

    “The stroke was all a bit too much for him,” Rhoda said.

    Eadie first served as a councillor for the former Deer Lodge ward from 1980 to 1992, and then as councillor for St. James from 1992 to 2006.

    He lost his St. James seat to Scott Fielding in 2006.

    During his storied career, he also held the positions of deputy mayor and speaker, and was president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

    In 2011 Scott Park was renamed Jae Eadie Park in honour of his contributions to the city of Winnipeg.

    He is survived by his daughter, Donna.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News