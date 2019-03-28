

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba patients experienced longer wait times for hip and knee replacements and cataract surgeries in 2018 than they did in 2016, according to a report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI).

The report found 49 per cent of residents received a hip replacement within the recommended wait time of six months in 2018, compared with 66 per cent of residents in 2016.

In all of Canada, the 2018 statistic was 75 per cent.

It also found 37 per cent of Manitoba residents received a knee replacement within six months in 2018, compared with 58 per cent of residents in 2016.

The Canadian statistic for 2018 was 69 per cent.

Twenty-nine per cent of Manitobans received cataract surgery within the recommended wait time of 16 weeks in 2018, compared with 34 per cent in 2016.

That’s a big drop from the overall Canadian statistic from 2018, which was 69 per cent.

Manitoba made strides in areas like hip fracture repair and radiation therapy, though.

In 2018, 92 per cent of Manitobans received a hip fracture repair within the recommended wait time of 48 hours, one per cent more than in 2016.

And in both 2018 and 2016, 100 per cent of residents received radiation therapy within the recommended wait time. The Canadian statistic for 2018 was 97 per cent.

Manitoba health minister Cameron Friesen said some of the longer wait times are longstanding problems.

“We know that these have been historical challenges, that more money alone into our health system were unable to solve – we have to transform our health care system to make it do a better job of using every dollar to deliver good health care to Manitobans,” he said.

Friesen added the longer wait times are part of the reason the province is overhauling health care.

“So, we’ve got some mixed results in some areas, Manitoba is doing well, in some areas we compare favourably with other provinces, but there is clearly work still to do, it’s exactly the reason we’re undertaking the work to transform our health care system,” he said. “I want to make clear that the results that we’re seeing from CIHI do not accommodate the results of the additional investment we’ve made.”

Opposition leader Wab Kinew said the cuts the province made to health care, including closing the Misericordia Urgent Care clinic and some community clinics, is adding to the problems, not solving them.

“Fewer Manitobans are having the surgery they need in time, meaning they are waiting for months in pain and discomfort. This is what happens when the government only focuses on cutting costs and ignores the needs of patients,” Kinew said.

CIHI is an independent, not-for-profit organization that provides information on Canada's health systems and the health of Canadians.