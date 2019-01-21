A longtime provincial NDP MLA said it's time to make the leap from Broadway to Parliament Hill.

Andrew Swan is seeking the federal NDP nomination in Winnipeg Centre.

"There's a whole bunch of factors, there's some timing, there's some pushes, there's some pulls," said Swan. The former provincial justice minister said the timing is right for him. He said his kids are now university age, allowing him to travel to Ottawa and his current provincial constituency of Minto is being split up.

Swan also said he wants to take his experience in justice to the House of Commons.

"Methamphetamine is a huge concern and I fought to keep Winnipeg's drug treatment court open that's the sort of thing the federal government should be investing in not walking away from," said Swan. Swan said his move has nothing to do with the fact the provincial NDP is a distant second in the polls to Premier Brian Pallister's conservatives.

If Swan wins the federal nomination it could pit him against current Liberal MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette. Ouellette upset former NDP MP Pat Martin four years ago. Ouellette said it's great Swan is vying for the nomination.

"I appreciate someone who's got...16 years of experience, contributing to you know public life offering his thoughts and I hope we keep it a nice positive campaign talking actually about the issues," said Ouellette. University of Manitoba political professor Royce Koop said Ouellette's job could be in trouble.

"This is not a natural liberal seat, he was always going to have to fight hard no matter who he was running against."

Koop said Swan has the name recognition, connections and political machine behind him to take the seat.

"He's the challenger but he has all the advantages of an incumbent, he's going to be a very strong contender. He's probably the favourite," said Koop. But to square off against Ouellette, Swan will have to first compete with another challenger with name recognition in her own right. Activist Leah Gazan is also vying for the NDP nomination.

"I think many people in Winnipeg including Winnipeg Centre know that I have a strong track record fighting for human rights, fighting for issues of social justice," said Gazan.

No date has been set yet for the NDP nomination.

The federal election is set for Oct. 2019.