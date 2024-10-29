Looking back at Winnipeg weather on Halloween

With Halloween just two days away, kids are putting the final touches on their costumes and parents are ensuring those costumes can withstand cooler temperatures.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Halloween is expected to be 4 C during the day and then drop to minus 7 C in the evening in Winnipeg.

"Not expecting wind chills to be particularly bad, but we aren't very used to temperatures this cold in the evening. Our temperatures lately have been quite warm, so you still might want to wear that extra layer if you're out trick-or-treating," said Natalie Hasell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with ECCC.

Hasell said it's expected to be cloudy throughout the day as well, which could always bring some type of precipitation, but she expects that won't come until Friday.

Looking back at Halloween over the last 10 years, temperatures for the most part have stayed positive, ranging between 5.7 C and 2 C. Twice it has jumped above the 5.7 C mark – 7.4 C in 2015 and 10.9 C in 2022.

It has also dropped below zero two times, minus 1.9 C in 2017 and minus 4.2 C last year.

Halloween temperatures in Winnipeg over the past decade.

"Daytime high is typically around plus 4C. Nighttime temperatures are around minus 5C this time of year. But obviously, being an average, there's going to be a lot of variability."

Looking beyond the 10-year mark, the warmest Halloween in Winnipeg on record was in 1903 with 17.8 C, followed closely by 1999 with 17.7 C.

On the flip side, the coolest day on record, you have to go all the way back to 1884, when it was minus 15.6 C. 1991 was a close second with minus 15.3 C.

When asked about snow on Halloween, Hasell noted there are a number of times where it has snowed in October, but by the time Halloween rolls around, it has already melted.

Last year, there was still some of the white stuff sticking around—around five centimetres. However, it had been some time prior to that where snow was witnessed on Halloween. Hasell said 2006 was the last time Winnipeg had snow other than last year, with 12 cm scattered on Winnipeg streets.