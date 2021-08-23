WINNIPEG -- Looking for your next book recommendation? Winnipeg’s librarians have got you covered.

Winnipeggers can now get personalized reading lists put together by one of the city’s librarians.

All you have to do is fill out an online form through the City of Winnipeg’s website, which asks about your preferred formats, genres and themes. The form also asks you what kind of book you are in the mood for, and to list some authors, books, movies, or TV shows that you’ve enjoyed recently.

Once the form is submitted, a librarian will send you a list of five personalized book recommendations within five business days.

The ‘Five-in-Five Book List’ service is only available for those over the age of 17. Kids and teens can get book suggestions by contacting their local branch.