'Looks like a beach here': Heavy rain causes overland flooding in Manitoba community

Significant rain Tuesday morning has resulted in road closures and overland flooding in at least one Manitoba community.

The town of Blumenort was among those hit with the rain. Amber Neufeld said the rain began at 7 a.m. and didn't let up.

"It looks like a beach here," Neufeld said of the waves coming into her driveway on Tuesday.

Crews have closed Rockridge Drive in the town due to the flooding. Neufeld said the fire department had to help remove one vehicle from the road stranded in the flooded street.

Flooding in the streets of Blumenort, Manitoba on Sept. 17, 2024. (Amber Neufeld)

"I've never seen rain this bad," she said.

Neufeld had to move her vehicle into the garage due to the rain, but was lucky her home was not flooded. Others on the street were not so lucky.

"A guy down the street got a squeegee from the fire department because his basement was flooded," she said. "Two doors down, their garage is flooded."

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the RM of Hanover, which oversees Blumenort, about its response to the flooding.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

