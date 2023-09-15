Lopsided scores abound Friday in Winnipeg high school football

It was a day of dominating teams in Winnipeg's high school football league Friday.

In AAA action, the Beaver Brae Broncos kept the Daniel McIntyre Maroons off the scoreboard, winning handily 56-0. The Dryden Eagles beat the Churchill Bulldogs 46-26, and the Fort Frances Muskies downed the Tec Voc Hornets 40-6.

On the AAAA side, Brandon's Vincent Massey Vikings beat the Sisler Spartans 40-0, while the Oak Park Raiders also kept the John Taylor Pipers scoreless 27-0.

The Crocus Plains Plainsmen beat the Garden City Gophers 35-8, but that was the only other game Friday in which both teams scored.

The Dakota Lancers beat the Springfield sabres 54-0, Winnipeg's Vincent Massey Collegiate won over Miles McDonnell 37-0, and it was the Sturgeon Heights Huskies over the St. Paul's Crusaders 39-0.