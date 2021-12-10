Losing candidate wants judge to toss out Manitoba Tory leadership results

WINNIPEG -

A Manitoba judge will hear arguments today in a battle over the leadership of the governing Progressive Conservatives.

Shelly Glover, who finished a close second in the party leadership race with 49 per cent of the vote, is asking the court to throw out the result that saw Heather Stefanson win and become premier.

Glover's lawyers allege there were voting irregularities, such as a spreadsheet that was given by the party each day to both campaigns.

The total number of ballots on the last spreadsheet, several hours before votes started being counted, was lower than the number of ballots announced in the final result.

The Progressive Conservative party has said the spreadsheet was an informal document aimed at helping candidates track which members had voted, and was known to be incomplete.

The party has also said scrutineers from both campaigns were able to oversee the counting of all ballots that formed the final result.

"At the end of the day, whatever deficiencies there may have been in keeping track of who voted, it remains true that the only ballots counted on election day were ones that were approved of and verified as valid by trusted scrutineers appointed by each of the candidates," lawyers for the party wrote in a brief to the court earlier this week.

"There is no basis to question the results."

Glover's team has also alleged ballot boxes were not kept secure on the day of the count, while the party has said it hired an outside firm to ensure there would be no security issues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2021