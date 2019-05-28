

CTV Winnipeg





A number of cuddly friends were left behind at the 33rd annual Teddy Bears’ Picnic at Assiniboine Park on Sunday.

The Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba says the bears have made so many friends there, but they are missing their special friends.

It added: “Please help us reunite these bears with their kids.”

If you recognize one of the bears, call 204-787-4400.

Between 35,000 and 40,000 people attended this year’s picnic, which aims to teach kids about health and safety in a way they can understand.