WINNIPEG -- Almost all categories of lottery sales in Manitoba have dropped compared to this time last year.

On Friday, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) said lottery sales had dropped three per cent overall.

It said draw-based games, including the national LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49, as well as regional draw games dropped by seven per cent over last year.

SPORT SELECT was down 99 per cent compared to last year.

"Obviously, SPORT SELECT sales are down so much because there were no sports events to offer since mid-March until recently," a spokesperson for WCLC told CTV News in a written comment.

"The impact on draw-based games was more prevalent in April and early May, when more players were choosing to stay home, and we saw more closures of lottery retailers. However, we also saw a number of high jackpots during that time, which are the main driver of sales on jackpot games."

The only category that saw a jump in sales was the Zing Scratch 'N Win. WCLC said sales in this category jumped 25 per cent versus last year.

They said the majority of the growth in Zing is in the extended play category which includes games that are more involved and take longer to play.