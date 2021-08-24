WINNIPEG -- The Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) has released the details of its draft plan to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for staff, along with a mask mandates for the upcoming school year.

During a special LRSD meeting Tuesday evening, trustees passed two draft policies through first reading, detailing the plans around mandating masks and staff vaccinations when classes resume in September.

According to the draft policies, all current employees – including casual, term and permanent – will have to disclose and provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination status to the principal or supervisor by Sept. 8.

Those who do not will need to get regular COVID-19 testing two times a week.

The division is also planning to mandate masks for all staff, visitors and students in Kindergarten to Grade 12 in LRSD schools and facilities including school buses. The draft policy said accommodations and exemptions would apply in specific situations set out by Manitoba Education.

The draft policies can be read online.

The special meeting came the same day the province announced it will bring back the mask mandate and will require vaccinations for certain government workers.

The LRSD draft policies will now be reviewed further and will be brought back for second and third readings during the LRSD meeting on Sept. 7.

Families will now have the opportunity to complete a survey regarding the draft policies around masks and vaccinations.