WINNIPEG -- The Louis Riel School Division will present a plan next week that would require staff in the division to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The division outlined the plan in a news release on Thursday, saying it will present a draft policy during its next division meeting on Aug. 24.

“At this time, the Louis Riel Teachers' Association has expressed their support for a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for LRSD employees,” superintendent Christian Michalik said in a statement.

“As always, all employee groups will be consulted as policy and procedures are developed on this topic, as well as mask usage. LRSD is liaising with provincial and federal officials to explore the possibility of rapid testing for unvaccinated individuals.”

The meeting on Aug. 24 will get underway at 5 p.m. During the meeting, the draft plan will receive first reading. Following the meeting, the division will create an online survey to allow broader community input on the policies, before bringing them back for second and third readings on Sept. 7.

“These developing mandates and the supporting policies are not intended to be barriers; rather, they are a means to promote safety and incentivize collective behaviours to not only start school in September in a safe and welcoming way, but also to sustain that effort and stay in school despite the fourth wave,” Michalik said.

The Manitoba Teachers’ Society is calling on the provincial government to mandate full vaccination for education workers.