WINNIPEG -- The Louise Bridge is scheduled to close temporarily to all traffic for the next two weeks.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the bridge closed on June 7 at 6 a.m. for repairs and maintenance. The closure, which spans from Stradacona Street to Higgins Avenue, will remain in effect until June 21 at 3 p.m.

Drivers will need to find a different route while this closure is in place, but pedestrian access is still permitted.

Winnipeg Transit re-route and scheduling information can be found online or by contacting 311.