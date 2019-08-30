A section of the Louise Bridge that has been closed to traffic since Aug. 19 will stay blocked off for a week longer than anticipated.

The bridge has been closed in both directions between Sutherland and Nairn Avenues for maintenance work. It was supposed to reopen at 6 a.m. on Sept. 2, but will now open 6 a.m. on Sept 9. The City of Winnipeg cites rainy weather as the reason for the delay.

Pedestrians will still be able to access the east sidewalk.

Drivers are advised to plan for extra travel time and use alternate routes on Provencher Boulevard and Redwood Avenue.

The city said bus riders can contact 311 or follow @transitalerts for information on transit reroutes.