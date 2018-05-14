Community advocates said more has to be done to tackle low attendance rates in North End schools a problem that continues to persist.

A provincial task force has been created to examine ways to curb absentee rates, but one year after first raising the issue, Kent Dueck, who is part of the task force, said very few meetings have actually taken place and no changes have been implemented.

"An unfortunate reality is that Winnipeg School Division number one was ironically absent at these meetings about absenteeism, they attended only one out of three," said Dueck from Inner City Youth Alive.

Dueck says absenteeism at some North End schools is much higher compared to other Winnipeg neighbourhoods.

When he and others raised red flag about the problem they used St. John’s High School as an example.

In 2016 numbers show absentee rates as high as 15.5%. In comparison, statistics for the 2016/2017 school year show the division average at 6.7%. The provincial average according to Seven Oaks School Division in the same year was 7.1%.

The Winnipeg School Division declined comment, deferring a response to the Pallister Government because it’s a provincial task force.

The province says strides are being made as a pilot project is underway with a group of students in a few schools in the Winnipeg and Frontier divisions.

The said that divisions are submitting better data to help identify those students with lowest attendance.