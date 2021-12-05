Low pressure system bringing snow, below normal temperatures to Winnipeg

WINNIPEG -

Environment Canada is advising Winnipeggers that beginning late Sunday they will experience a shift to below normal temperatures.

On Sunday, the weather agency issued a special weather statement for Winnipeg, as well as Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer, saying a low pressure system will bring snow to southern Manitoba.

It predicts snow accumulation for Winnipeg and the Red River Valley will be in the two to five-centimetre range.

A cold front is also expected to pass through southern Manitoba on Sunday, with northwest winds signaling the start of a much colder temperatures and wind chills for Monday and later this week.

The winds will also bring blowing snow to open areas, which will affect visibility on the highways and the outlying areas of the city.

Environment Canada has also issued blowing snow advisories for parts of southern Manitoba, including Morden, Winkler, Portage la Prairie and Headingley.

The weather agency reminds Manitobans to adjust to changing road conditions, and to make sure shelter is provided for pets and outdoor animals.

A full list of the special weather statements and advisories can be found online.