WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Low water levels at St. Andrews Lock and Dam

    St. Andrews Lock and Dam is pictured on June 11, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) St. Andrews Lock and Dam is pictured on June 11, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
    The federal government is advising the public that water levels are low at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam.

    The government notes it completed a partial removal of the dam due to the recent rainfall, which has lowered the water level below what is typically seen near the lock.

    The dam will be put back once conditions permit, but until then, the water level may be too low for boaters travelling through the lock.

    Boaters are reminded to use caution in the navigation channel and contact the lock station before their trip to check on the conditions.

