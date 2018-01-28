

The Town of Swan River has declared a local state of emergency due to its low water supply.

On the town’s website it states, “The Town of Swan River is experiencing a major break in it’s water pumping and distribution system and is instructing all residential and commercial properties to reduce water consumption.”

The water pressure has been reduced and at this time it’s expected the water supply will run out sometime Sunday, the town said.

In a statement to CTV News the Manitoba Government said, "Several government departments, including Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization (EMO), are monitoring problems with Swan River’s water distribution system closely and have been in regular contact with officials since the local state of emergency was declared. While no formal request for help has been made by the town, the government is treating this situation seriously."

As the town of Swan River rapidly starts to lose its water supply Mayor Glen McKenzie says city staff and crews are working to put a plan in place that will provide residents with information as to where they can get water and what procedures to follow.

The mayor said he first learned that a water main break happened around 8 p.m., Friday and crews have been working to isolate the problem.

“Right now there is water in the system,” mayor McKenzie said. “But there is no other water going into the system.”

McKenzie said once that reservoir is drained the town will be without water.

“The best estimate is that we will be out of water by supper time tonight.”

He said the local hospital Prairie Mountain Health may end up transferring patients to different facilities due to the lack of water.

He said unless something changes dramatically in the next few hour’s schools may be closed Monday.

Swan Valley School Division confirmed on its website Sunday afternoon that schools within the town of Swan River will be closed Monday January 28, 2018. SVRSS Exams will be postponed. Schools in other communities will be in session.

“Hopefully we can get this resolved before anything more dramatic happens.”

Meanwhile, the Canadian Red Cross said the town of Swan River had contacted them about the possibility of providing water, but said Sunday afternoon the town has asked them to stand down.

“We’re ready to help them if need be, but at this time the town has said they do not need our assistance,” said spokesperson Jason Small.

The Town of Swan River is approximately 500 km Northwest of Winnipeg with a population of nearly 4,000 people according to Statistics Canada.

At this time the town says there is not a boil water advisory in effect and the water is safe to drink but one is expected later on Sunday.

Residents are asked to call 204-734-8963 for further inquiry. A list of water resources can also be found here.