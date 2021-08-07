WINNIPEG -- The Lynn Lake RCMP is searching for an escaped prisoner.

On Saturday around 12:30 p.m., officers were preparing to escort a prisoner from the Lynn Lake Detachment to the Leaf Rapids Detachment. Police said Daryle (Deryle) Richard Johnson, 46, was in handcuffs when he was led out of the detachment.

According to RCMP, he escaped custody before being secured into the police vehicle.

Police said Johnson ran into the nearby forest, and was then chased by officers who lost sight of him.

Police consider Johnson to be dangerous and say he should not be approached. The RCMP did not say why Johnson was in custody.

He is described as five feet nine inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a burgundy sweater.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lynn Lake RCMP at 204-356-2494 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.