Lynx spotted going for a swim in Manitoba lake

A pair of Manitobans caught a rare sight in the Whiteshell after getting a glimpse of a lynx going for a dip.

Bob Ronyck and Austin Caithness were fishing out on Numao Lake earlier in the year when they saw a lynx swimming through the water.

The pair caught the moment on video, which was posted to social media by the Whiteshell Cottagers Association on Sept. 16. Since then, the video has gone viral, racking up nearly five million views.

The video has reached viewers in all parts of the world, including India, Brazil and France.

Watch above to see the video of the lynx swimming in the Whiteshell.