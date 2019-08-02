

CTV News Winnipeg





Brandon police said a 16-year-old boy is facing a number of charges and a second suspect got away after two employees of a business were bear-maced while chasing after males who had stolen beer.

It happened Thursday shortly before midnight, when police were called to a business in the 3500 block of Victoria Avenue.

Police said two males went inside the businesses and took off with two cases of stolen beer.

Two people who worked there chased after them, police said, alleging they were sprayed with bear mace after catching them.

Police said the employees managed to hold onto one of the suspects but the other got away.

Officers put him under arrest and said they seized a machete and a slingshot.

The teen was taken into custody and faces a number of charges, including robbery with violence, assault with a weapon and weapons offences.

Police said they are working to identify a second suspect.