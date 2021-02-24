WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers are searching for one of the suspects in an armed robbery of a Liquor Mart in Flin Flon, Man.

Just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 11, police received a report of a robbery at the store on Hapnot Street.

Mounties allege that two men went into the Liquor Mart, with one using a machete to threaten an employee in an attempt to get money from the cash register. Police said the other male stood watch.

No money was taken, but bottles of alcohol were stolen.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Officers noted the suspects were wearing identifiable clothing, and police were able to quickly locate one man, who had a machete on him, and bring him into custody.

David Ross, 25, from Flin Flon, was arrested and faces charges of robbery with an offensive weapon, uttering threats against a person, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Officers add that there is also a warrant for Ross’ arrest in Saskatchewan for firearm offences.

Police are still looking for the other suspect, who was wearing a black ‘Hustlegang’ sweatshirt, a dark New York Yankees baseball hat, a black face covering and grey boots.

Mounties ask anyone with information to call 204-687-1423 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.