RCMP officers in Selkirk arrested a teen in connection with a clothing sale arranged through an app that went awry.

Police said an armed robbery was reported at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, after a victim arranged to sell a Bathing APE brand hoodie for $1000 through the Letgo app.

The Mounties said a meeting had been arranged on Sveinson Street in Selkirk, and when the victim was about to let the potential buyer take a look at the sweater, a machete was pulled and he was ordered to leave.

The victim was hit with the machete, but not hurt, police said, and afterward the suspect drove away with the sweater in a black BMW.

Tipsters led investigators to a home in St. Andrews, where a 17-year-old was arrested.

RCMP said the sweater was recovered, and they are reminder people to take safety precautions when selling property, such as meeting in a public place, bringing a friend, and leaving immediately if things seem unsafe.

“In this instance, the victim was very lucky that he was not injured,” said RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre in a release.

Police said the suspect was remanded into custody.