Mackenzie Blackwood leads Devils to 2-1 shootout win over Jets
New Jersey Devils' goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) during shoot-out during NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade)
Judy Owen, The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 7:37AM CST
WINNIPEG - Nikita Gusev and Jesper Boqvist scored in the shootout to lift the New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.
Nico Hischier scored in regulation for the Devils (4-5-4), who are 4-1-2 in their past seven games.
Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 32 shots for New Jersey, which was playing the second game of a five-game road trip.
Andrew Copp scored in regulation for the Jets, who started a four-game homestand and lost for the first time this season in extra time.
Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for Winnipeg (8-7-1), which went 1-4 in its last homestand at Bell MTS Place.
Winnipeg had won its previous seven games against the Devils.