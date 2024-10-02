Mahatma Gandhi's life celebrated in Winnipeg

Mahatma Gandhi Day was celebrated at the Forks Wednesday on what is the 155th anniversary of Gandhi’s birth.

Gandhi was an Indian lawyer and anti-colonial activist who worked to free India from British rule between 1915-1947.

The Mahatma Gandhi Centre of Canada marked the occasion with a garland ceremony at the Mahatma Gandhi statue outside of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights at the Forks. The statue has been standing for ten years in October 2024.

CTV Winnipeg photojournalist Scott Andersson was there for the occasion.