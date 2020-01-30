WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have re-opened Chief Peguis Trail and Main Street after a crash caused significant delays.

On Thursday afternoon police were advising people to avoid the area of Main Street and Chief Peguis Trail, after the crash in the area.

Around 5 p.m. a dump truck was seen on its side blocking the road with its windshield popped out. Emergency crews and two tow trucks were, blocking traffic in the area.

Police reopened the intersection shortly after 6 p.m.