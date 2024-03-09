WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Main Street building 'a complete loss' after major fire

    A three-storey mixed-use building on Winnipeg's Main Street is considered to be a complete loss after a major fire Friday night. (Daniel Timmerman/CTV News) A three-storey mixed-use building on Winnipeg's Main Street is considered to be a complete loss after a major fire Friday night. (Daniel Timmerman/CTV News)
    Share

    A three-storey mixed-use building on Winnipeg's Main Street is considered to be “a complete loss” by the city after a major fire Friday evening.

    Crews were called to the 500 block of Main Street just before 8 p.m., where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. After fighting the blaze from inside, they were forced to retreat due to dangerous conditions.

    The city said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service members worked through the night to extinguish the fire. It was declared to be under control at 3:39 a.m. Saturday.

    According to the city, the building sustained significant damage.

    Northbound Main Street has since been re-opened to traffic. Southbound Main Street remains closed between Alexander and Logan avenues as crews continue to put out hot spots.

    No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her

    As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News