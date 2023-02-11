Main Street building 'total loss': WFPS

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews are cleaning up in North Point Douglas after a massive fire tore through a commercial building in the 800 block of Main Street early Saturday morning.

The WFPS got the call just after 2 a.m. on Feb 11. When fire crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Deeming it not safe to enter, firefighters attacked the blaze from outside. They used aerial ladders to spray water on the fire from above. Fire crews also used the WFPS drone to get an overhead view.

As the flames continued to burn, the fire spread to neighbouring buildings. Approximately 15 homes on Austin Street North and a three-storey apartment building on Main Street were evacuated as a precaution. A Winnipeg Transit bus responded as a temporary shelter for displaced residents.

Three firefighters were hurt during the incident. They were treated by paramedics and taken to hospital in stable condition.

The city said emergency crews are expected to remain on scene into the morning. Residents and drivers are urged to avoid the area, as there may be traffic delays on Main Street between Jarvis Avenue and Euclid Avenue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The building is expected to be a total loss.

