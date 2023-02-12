Main Street fire still burning more than 24 hours later: WFPS

Winnipeg firefighters remain on the scene of a massive Main Street blaze that was still burning more than 24 hours after it started.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said in a news release Sunday that the fire was mostly extinguished, but fire crews will remain on scene to put out some remaining small areas of flame.

The WFPS said firefighters needed an emergency demolition during the fight to help access flames in the building.

Main Street is now open to southbound traffic. Northbound traffic will continue to be affected until crews leave the scene.

Everyone who was evacuated from their homes on Austin Street North have returned. The apartment building at 189 Jarvis Avenue sustained significant smoke and water damage. Residents of that building will be able to return once it is deemed safe.

The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services team helped displaced residents find temporary housing throughout the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.