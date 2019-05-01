

CTV Winnipeg





Main Street was closed between Logan Avenue and Higgins Avenue early Wednesday morning over what Winnipeg police called a “serious assault.”

Police were called to the area at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday while an incident was in progress.

A man was taken to hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Both northbound and southbound traffic was blocked off until just before 7 a.m. when crews opened the street up to cars going both directions.

Police said some people are in custody, but charges haven't been laid yet.

More to come.