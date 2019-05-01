Featured
Main Street now open after 'serious assault': police
Main Street between Logan Avenue and Higgins Avenue were closed Wednesday while police investigated a crime scene. CTV photo/Alex Brown
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 4:35AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, May 1, 2019 7:05AM CST
Main Street was closed between Logan Avenue and Higgins Avenue early Wednesday morning over what Winnipeg police called a “serious assault.”
Police were called to the area at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday while an incident was in progress.
A man was taken to hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.
Both northbound and southbound traffic was blocked off until just before 7 a.m. when crews opened the street up to cars going both directions.
Police said some people are in custody, but charges haven't been laid yet.
More to come.