WINNIPEG -- Financial support for Main Street Project’s van patrol outreach program could be coming soon.

The city will vote on the approval of a $268,683 grant next week to restore the van patrol’s 24/7 services.

Main Street Project’s mobile outreach team responds to community members using a harm reduction approach. The van is used for wellbeing checks, rides to the non-profit’s emergency shelter, and to provide residents with food and other supplies.

Main Street Project’s website said the van patrol serves almost 100 people on an average day.

Since the end of March, Main Street Project has used federal funding to support operational costs for the overnight portion of its van patrol. The proposed grant would renew the program’s daytime and evening shifts.

The mobile outreach support service grant would be funded from temporary salary and benefits savings in the city’s Community Services Department, due to the closure of recreation and library facilities.

The city’s Executive Policy Committee will also consider requests for funding to support outreach operations in 2022 and beyond at their June 16th meeting.