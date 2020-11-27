WINNIPEG -- A stabbing that sent a man to hospital on Thursday was started by a verbal disagreement, according to police.

Winnipeg Police Service was called to a hotel in the 600 block of Main Street at 11:10 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports about a man that had been stabbed.

Police said officers found an injured 48-year-old man inside a suite. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and was later upgraded to stable condition.

A woman was also taken into custody.

Police said the investigation is ongoing but believe the two knew each other and a verbal argument escalated into the stabbing.

Cindy Jean Anderson, 46, from Winnipeg, has been charged with assault with a weapon.

She has been detained in custody. No charges have been proven in court.