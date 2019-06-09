

CTV Winnipeg





Major Construction is set to begin Monday on a stretch of Fermor Avenue, and the city says drivers should expect significant delays.

Fermor between Lagimodiere Boulevard and Plessis Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction until November.

The City says it’s part of an asphalt reconstruction and widening project.

It says drivers should allow for extra travel time, and use alternate routes if possible during construction.