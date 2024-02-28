Major fire in Winnipeg forces Wednesday morning road closures
A fire in Winnipeg’s Lord Selkirk Park neighbourhood has forced Wednesday morning road closures and left two buildings destroyed.
The fire began around 8 p.m. on Tuesday at a warehouse in the 200 block of Jarvis Avenue.
When the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building, with the fire extending to a connected building.
Crews were unable to go inside either building due to dangerous conditions.
Firefighters then launched an attack from outside the building, using an aerial ladder truck to apply water to the fire and protect surrounding buildings.
As of Wednesday around 7:40 a.m., crews remain at the scene and are expected to be there throughout the day.
According to the City of Winnipeg, the cold weather is creating challenges as the area around the scene is slippery and icy. Firefighters are also being given breaks from the cold. No one was hurt in the fire.
The two buildings that went on fire sustained major smoke, water and fire damage. They are both completely destroyed and emergency demolition is being set up.
Due to this fire, Jarvis is closed between Main Street and Schultz Street. Derby Street is also closed between Dufferin Avenue and Sutherland Avenue.
Once the roads reopen, Winnipeggers should use caution in the area as the conditions are slippery. City crews will be monitoring the area and applying sand as needed.
The fire is under investigation.
