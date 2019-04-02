

River levels continue to rise in Fargo, N.D., on the Red River, with the National Weather Service forecasting it will reach major flood stage by Friday.

As of Monday night, the water level sat at 20.5 feet, which is just under 10 feet below the major flood stage of 30 feet.

According to the National Weather Service, the Red River will reach major flood stage by Friday, when it’s forecasted to reach 31.2 feet.

It’s then forecasting that by Monday the water level will hit a peak of 34.6 feet, which means an increase of 14.1 feet in the span of one week. The National Weather Service says that additional rises are still possible after this point.

This remains below 2009 flood levels.