WINNIPEG -- A major paving operation north of Portage Avenue in Downtown Winnipeg begins Tuesday evening.

The city says cross streets along on the north side of Portage Avenue will be intermittently closed from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. for what the city called a "major asphalt paving operation".

The city said traffic will be able to continue along Portage Avenue during the closures, but the cross streets will be closed down during paving.

The following streets will be affected during the following times:

On Tuesday, September 8:

Carlton Street

Hargrave Street

Donald Street

Smith Street

Garry Street

On Wednesday, September 9:

Hargrave Street

Donald Street

Smith Street

Garry Street

On Thursday, September 10:

Carlton Street

Vaughn Street

STREET LIGHT REPAIRS CAUSE CLOSURES ON JUBILEE OVERPASS

The city also said the Jubilee Overpass at Pembina Highway will be closed overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for street light repairs.

Winnipeggers are asked to use alternate routes.

More information about road closures can be found on the City of Winnipeg website.