Major runway reopens at Winnipeg airport

After months of construction, regular runway operations will resume at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

On Friday, the Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) said the repairs on runway 18/36 – the airport’s longest runway – were completed. As a result, air traffic will return to its regular schedule.

There may be increases or decreases in air traffic over some of the city’s neighbourhoods. The Maples, Assiniboia, Charleswood, Kirkfield Park, Roblin Park, Rosser, St. James west, Stonewall, Tuxedo west and Tyndall Park will also see a return to pre-construction air traffic, as they line up in the path of runway 18/36.

Those in the flight path of runway 13/31, including Fort Garry-Riverview, Fort Richmond, Fort Rouge, Fort Whyte, Headingley, Riel, River Heights, Seine River, Southdale, St. Francois-Xavier, St. James east, St. Vital and Tuxedo east will see a reduction in overhead air traffic, the WAA said.

Construction on runway 18/36 began in April and included paving, drainage and electrical improvements.