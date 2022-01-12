Major snow clearing operation underway in Winnipeg

A major snow clearing operation is currently underway across Winnipeg.

On Tuesday night, the City of Winnipeg tweeted that its crews are clearing streets, sidewalks, back lanes and active transportation paths.

The city clears these areas based on a priority system, which begins with regional streets or major routes and their adjacent sidewalks and transportation paths. After the top priority areas, the city clears bus routes, collector streets and their adjacent sidewalks and active transportation paths.

The city noted that it undertakes ice control activities, such as salting and sanding, as required.

Winnipeg’s annual snow route parking ban is currently in effect. It will remain in place until Feb. 28, 2022.