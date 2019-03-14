

CTV Winnipeg





A major storm is heaping Grand Forks, ND with snow, but that blizzard is heading north and affecting south eastern Manitoba.

The National Weather Service said people can expect to see 20-30 centimetres of snow, blizzard-like conditions, and heavy winds that could last into Friday morning.

The storm system officials in both Canada and the U.S. are watching closely on how this snowfall and precipitation will affect spring flooding.

Officials in the U.S. said they will update the flood forecasts by Monday, but said when the snow does melt, it will flow into Manitoba.

The province of Manitoba is aware of the high risk of flooding and said it is in regular communication with the communities in the Red River Valley and the City of Winnipeg.

The province said Manitobans can expect an updated flood forecast soon.