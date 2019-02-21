

CTV Winnipeg





A new public opinion survey from the Angus Reid Institute shows the vast majority of Canadians believe vaccinations against common deadly diseases should be mandatory for school-aged children.

The survey, which was conducted online from Feb. 1 to 6, asked 1,723 Canadian adults their views on mandatory vaccinations. 70 per cent said vaccinations should be mandatory, while 24 per cent said it should be the parent’s choice. Seven per cent were unsure.

The survey also found eight in 10 Canadians would vaccinate their children without hesitation, while five per cent were against it.

The majority of respondents also said vaccinations are effective at reducing the chance of catching diseases. A quarter of Canadians surveyed say they worry about the side effects, and say the science isn’t quite clear.

The survey carries a margin of error +/- 2.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.