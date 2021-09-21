Majority of Manitoba's 66 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday were not vaccinated; one new death reported

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba is adding one new COVID-19 death and 66 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The numbers, provided on the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, bring the total number of cases since March 2020 to 59,822.

Of the 66 new cases, 50 people were not vaccinated, while five people were partially vaccinated. Eleven cases were fully vaccinated Manitobans.

There are currently 607 active COVID-19 cases, and 58,009 people have recovered.

One new death was reported, bringing the death toll to 1,206. Information about the death was not immediately available.

Hospitalizations in Manitoba are now at 71. Of those, 35 people have active cases of COVID-19, while the remaining patients no longer have active COVID-19 cases, but still need care.

There are 14 patients in ICUs in Manitoba, with seven people having active COVID-19.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 2.3 per cent.

Manitoba also updated its variant of concern data on Tuesday.

Unspecified variants continued to be dominant in Manitoba, with 9,319. There have been 7,254 cases of the Alpha variant and 1,317 Delta variant cases in Manitoba.

There have been 202 deaths linked to variants of concern in Manitoba.