WINNIPEG -- The union representing teachers in Manitoba wants the provincial government to make masks mandatory for all Kindergarten to Grade 12 students in the province.

The Manitoba Teachers’ Society (MTS) made the announcement Wednesday morning, saying it wants the decision made as physical distancing is not always possible for students in Kindergarten to Grade 3.

“Extending the mask mandate to kids in Kindergarten to Grade 3 will provide added protection to students and teachers and help in stopping community transmission,” said MTS President James Bedford in a statement.

Currently, masks are mandatory for students in Grades 4-12 in Manitoba while inside schools. Kindergarten to Grade 3 students must wear masks while riding the school bus, but masks are optional for those grades in schools.

According to the MTS, there have been 675 cases of COVID-19 in schools as of Nov. 17. Of those cases, 513 were students and 162 were staff members.

The society said principals are also performing contact tracing on cases in some divisions, which it said increases their workload during an already stressful time in schools.

“Asking principals to make public health judgments to advise courses of action outside of their expertise and training is both unfair and irresponsible,” Bedford said in a statement.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen will speak at 3 p.m. about a plan for safe schools. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.