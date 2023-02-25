'Makes cycling really difficult': Winnipeggers share active transportation route snow clearing concerns

Snow clearing issues on active transportation routes drew dozens of Winnipeggers to attend a public forum on Saturday.

Active transportation routes offer an alternative to using vehicles to get around.

Dennis DePape said he uses them 80 per cent of the time to commute, but during the winter, issues can arise.

"Basically, the thawing and the freezing and the thawing and the freezing," he explained. "We run into ice. We run into slush, and we run into uneven snow cover, and that makes cycling really difficult."

DePape attended a City of Winnipeg forum on Saturday about snow clearing on active transportation routes.

Run by Councillor Janice Lukes, Winnipeggers got a chance to give their input on how to make the trails better.

"We are hearing a lot from the public, and that is one of the reasons I wanted to have this forum, this opportunity to have in-person discussion versus the 51 character Twitter discussion," said Lukes.

According to Lukes, the forum is just one way the city is making sure residents can get around.

"You know, the good thing is in June, we have a report coming of what we've heard, what we've learned and what we've done different and suggestions that have come forward to the public works committee," she said.

Lukes said the main issues discussed at Saturday's forum were inconsistent clearing and issues when there's a melt-thaw cycle.

Mark Cohoe, the executive director of the Bike Winnipeg advocacy group, said solving those issues is important if the city wants to attract more people to use active transportation year-round.

"People go by the worst barrier, right? So, it's that one spot is your commute that is inactive that is going to prevent you to prevent you from going," said Cohoe. "And unless we have the sense that it is predictably going to be there in place for me, that is going to be the sea change in getting people to move."

"I think we understand we are in a climate crisis, are not going to manage that, but we are in a sustainability crisis for the city," Cohoe added.

"If we can't get people moving by walking, by biking and by transit, we have to move them by vehicles, and we simply don't have the money to build the infrastructure required to move us by vehicles we require."

A sentiment echoed by those who use the paths.

"It's obviously really important the city is involved because we need to extend and improve our active transportation trails," said DePape.

The City of Winnipeg said active transportation routes currently receive some level of enhanced service throughout the winter season.

It said priority sidewalks and active transportation paths are plowed within 36 hours if there's 5cm or more of snow.