WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said a male is in the hospital following an overnight assault in the city’s West End area.

Officers tweeted the westbound curb lane on Ellice Avenue from Young to Furby Street is closed. There may be delays to traffic and drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

Police note the male is in hospital in unstable condition.

Officers remain on scene as of 7:40 a.m. on Thursday.

This is a developing story, more details to come.