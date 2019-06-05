Featured
Male with machete threatening people on Portage Avenue: police
Officers allege the male was roaming around businesses and threatening people. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 3:42PM CST
Winnipeg police arrested a male armed with a machete on Wednesday afternoon after he was reportedly threatening people at Portage Avenue businesses.
Police were called to the 400 block of Portage Avenue around 1:20 p.m. and say the weapon was brandished at several retail outlets.
Officers allege the male was roaming around businesses and threatening people.
He was arrested just after 1:30 p.m., with police using a Tazer.
No one threatened during the incident was hurt.