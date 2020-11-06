WINNIPEG -- A mall in Brandon is facing a fine for not following the COVID-19 public health orders.

The Town Centre, located at 800 Rosser Ave., was fined $5,000 for not following the orders on Nov. 5.

The province said the mall failed to "ensure physical distancing between patrons" in the mall's food court.

Brandon, which is in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, is currently under the orange or restricted level on the province's pandemic response system.

This is the first establishment outside of Winnipeg to be fined since the province increased its fine amounts.