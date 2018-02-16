

CTV Winnipeg





Three puppies have died after being locked up inside a home in the Black Sturgeon Falls Reserve, according to RCMP.

Mounties in Lynn Lake received a tip about the dogs on Feb. 7 and arrived at a home to find a mother dog and her four puppies. Two of the puppies were dead.

RCMP said they buried the two puppies and then took the mother and the surviving pups back to their detachment and gave them food and water. They also learned that a fifth puppy had been rescued by somebody in the community, but that puppy had also died.

Investigators believe the dogs were left in a dark bedroom for about three weeks with no access to food or water. The dogs also contracted a bacterial skin infection.

An officer provided milk for the puppies since the mother dog’s condition made her incapable of producing it.

The dogs were then taken to Northern Manitoba Paws in Need rescue in Thompson.

“The conditions these dogs survived in were pretty horrific,” said Sgt. Kyle McFadyen, Lynn Lake RCMP detachment commander, in a release. “When we first opened the door, I wasn’t sure what we were going to find. I’m glad we got there in time to save some of them. For a dog who had obviously not received much care and affection, the mother dog was friendly with us when we got there – almost like she knew we were there to help.”

The province’s Chief Veterinary Office is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with more information can contact Lynn Lake RCMP at 204-356-8862 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.