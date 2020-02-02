WINNIPEG -- RCMP say the body of a 26-year-old man from South Indian Lake, located about 130 kilometres north of Thompson, was found near the shore of South Island on Friday.

Officers said they received a call about a disturbance at a home on the evening of Jan. 30.

They were told a 26-year-old man, who lived in the community, was outside his house and trying to get inside. Officers went to the house but the man ran off.

Efforts to find the man continued throughout the evening and into the following day, but attempts were unsuccessful, say RCMP.

On Jan. 31, around 10 p.m., the man's body was found about 5kilometresfrom the community, on the shore of South Island.

RCMP say they are awaiting autopsy results, but no criminality is suspected.

South Indian Lake RCMP along with the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate.